High Schools

Tuesday’s prep sports results

High school results from the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota, plus rankings.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2024 at 4:59AM
An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.
(Julio Cortez — DML - ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON INVITE

At Pike Island, Fort Snelling

• St. Paul Como Park 34, DeLaSalle 42, Trinity/Unity 80, Humboldt 111, Richfield 147, CHOF 169, Washington 212, Chesterton Academy 215, St. Paul Johnson 222, St. Paul Harding 310. Medalist (5k): Peter Andersen, Trinity/Unity, 16:42.4.

CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON INVITE

At Pike Island, Fort Snelling

• DeLaSalle 40, Trinity/Unity 49, St. Paul Como Park 60, St. Paul Humboldt 107, Richfield 114, CHOF 151, St. Paul Johnson 212. Medalist (5k): Rebekah Willard, Trinity/Unity, 20:28.4.

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Lakeville North 3, New Prague 0

• Lakeville South 1, Rochester Century 0

• Roch. John Marshall 3, Farmington 0

• Rochester Mayo 3, Owatonna 2

Section 3

• Eagan 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1

• Hastings 2, Eastview 1

• Park of C.G. 3, Apple Valley 1

• Rosemount 1, Burnsville 0

Section 5

• Maple Grove 9, Irondale 0

• Mounds View at Champlin Park

• Osseo 4, Spring Lake Park 1

• Roseville 2, Park Center 1

Section 7

• Andover 5, Coon Rapids 1

• Blaine 12, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Centennial 3, Anoka 2, OT

• Duluth East 2, Forest Lake 1

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Austin 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0

• Byron 2, Winona 1

• Northfield 7, Waseca 0

Section 2

• Jordan 3, New Ulm 2

• Mankato East 7, Hutchinson/G-SL 0

• Marshall 2, Mankato West 1, OT

• Worthington 1, Mound Westonka 0

Section 4

• Columbia Heights 2, St. Anthony 1

• Mahtomedi 12, St. Paul Johnson 0

• St. Paul Como Park 6, North St. Paul 2

• Totino-Grace 5, Chisago Lakes 0

Section 6

• Monticello 10, St. Francis 0

• Orono 5, Zimmerman 0

• Princeton 2, Big Lake 1

Section 7

• Duluth Denfeld 8, Mesabi East 0

• Grand Rapids 8, Chisholm/Hibbing 0

• Hermantown 5, North Branch 1

CLASS 1A

Section 4

• Liberty Classical 3, Concordia Academy 2, OT

• Mounds Park Academy 5, Hmong Academy 2

• St. Croix Prep 6, Community of Peace 0

• St. Paul Washington 5, Higher Ground 1

Section 5

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 2, Lincoln Inter. 1

• Fridley 2, Avail Academy 0

• Hope Academy 4, Brooklyn Center 1

• Maranatha Chr. 6, Metro College Prep 1

Section 6

• Breck 6, Heritage Christian 1

• Holy Family 3, West Lutheran 0

• SW Christian 6, ISM/Chesterton 0

• Watertown-Mayer 4, Providence Academy 3

Section 7

• Duluth Marshall 11, Proctor 1

• LILA 4, Spectrum 3

• PACT 6, North Lakes Academy 1

Section 8

• Central Minn. Christian 2, Morris/C-A 1

• St. John’s Prep 6, Minnewaska 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Lakeville North 4, Rochester John Marshall 0

• Lakeville South 2, Rochester Mayo 0

• New Prague 1, Rochester Century 0

• Owatonna 2, Farmington 1

Section 3

• Eagan 14, Burnsville 0

• Eastview 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• Hastings 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1

• Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 0

Section 5

• Champlin Park 5, Osseo 0

• Maple Grove 12, Park Center 0

• Mounds View 4, Roseville 0

• Spring Lake Park 11, Irondale 0

Section 7

• Andover 4, Forest Lake 0

• Blaine 4, Anoka 0

• Centennial 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Duluth East 8, Coon Rapids 1\

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Byron 6, Red Wing 1

• Kasson-Mantorville 5, Faribault 0

• Northfield 3, Waseca 1

• Winona 5, Austin 2

Section 2

• Mankato East 10, Worthington 0

• New Ulm 4, Jordan 0

• St. Peter 4, Marshall 0

Section 4

• Chisago Lakes 1, St. Paul Como Park 0

• Mahtomedi 11, North St. Paul 0

• St. Anthony 3, Columbia Heights 1

• Totino-Grace 10, St. Paul Johnson 0

Section 6

• Delano 6, Hutchinson/G-SL 0

• Monticello 2, Becker 0

• St. Francis 4, Rockford 0

• Zimmerman 6, Big Lake 0

Section 7

• Duluth Denfeld 2, North Branch 1

• Hermantown 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

CLASS 1A

Section 4

• St. Agnes 1, Mounds Park Academy 0

• St. Paul Humboldt 1, St. Paul Washington 0

Section 6

• Holy Family 10, ISM/Chesterton 0

• Norwood YA 4, United Christian 1

SWIMMING • GIRLS

METRO WEST

• Waconia 101, Chanhassen 82

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 100, Rogers 84

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 96, Apple Valley 86

• Lakeville South 98, Eastview 88

• Rosemount 102, Farmington 84

• Shakopee 100, Eagan 77

TENNIS • GIRLS

TWIN CITIES MATCH

• Mpls. Washburn 7, St. Paul Highland Park 0

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• LILA def. Hmong Academy, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13

MCAA

• Mayer Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

METRO EAST

• Two Rivers def. Simley, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello def. Becker, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

SKYLINE

• Maranatha Christian def. Nova Classical, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

• New Life Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22

• St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 30-28, 25-10, 25-8

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley def. Prior Lake, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11

• Burnsville def. Eastview, 26-24, 25-27, 10-25, 25-21, 15-11

• Lakeville North def. Eagan, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

• Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 26-24, 25-17, 25-14

• Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-2, 25-23

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16

• Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-12, 25-18, 25-7

• Stillwater def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 25-22

• White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-14, 26-24

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Rockford, 19-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16

• Hutchinson def. Holy Family, 28-26, 27-29, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11

• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 26-24

• SW Christian def. Jordan, 25-8, 25-23, 25-12

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine def. Waseca, 25-5, 25-13, 25-12

• Centennial def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-6, 25-13

• Champlin Park def. Wayzata, 25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 18-25, 15-13

• Cooper def. Park Center, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19

• Edina def. Osseo, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11

• Hastings def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

• Kimball def. Spectrum, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16

• Math & Science def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17

• Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10

• Red Wing def. Goodhue, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

• South St. Paul def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West def. Park Christian, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

• Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

• Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20

• Alden-Conger def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

• BOLD def. Melrose, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21

• Bagley def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14

• Barnesville def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 19-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-3

• Battle Lake def. Henning, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

• Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 27-25, 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

• Byron def. Cannon Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

• Canby def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25

• Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-9, 25-7, 25-21

• Cleveland def. Sleepy Eye, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

• Crosby-Ironton def. Pine City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Breckenridge, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23

• Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 18-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-23

• East Grand Forks def. Sacred Heart, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax-Fisher, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

• Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

• Floodwood def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

• Fosston def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake County Central, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

• Greenway def. International Falls, 25-15, 17-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12

• Hawley def. Perham, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10

• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Edgerton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8

• Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-20

• Jackson County Central def. Windom, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-7

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. NRHEG, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Ortonville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 17-25, 17-15

• Kittson Central def. BGMR, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9

• Lewiston-Altura def. Caledonia, 19-25, 25-14, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14

• MACCRAY def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-23, 13-25, 27-25, 25-27, 16-14

• Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

• Maple Lake def. Braham, 34-32, 25-22, 25-13

• Mille Lacs def. Aitkin, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

• Minnewaska def. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 25-22, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20

• New Life def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9

• Northeast Range def. Cherry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19

• Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21

• Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

• Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Marshall, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

• Rocori def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 24-26, 25-13, 30-28, 16-14

• Royalton def. Pierz, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Murray County Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

• Sebeka def. Pine River-Backus, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

• Sibley East def. Maple River, 25-10, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cedar Mountain, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11

• St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

• St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 26-24, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15

• St. Peter def. New Ulm, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

• Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9

• Stewartville def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

• Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

• Thief River Falls def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

• Underwood def. Hancock, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

• United South Central def. Blooming Prairie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

• Wabasso def. Springfield, 22-25, 26-24, 26-16, 26-11

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Crookston, 25-6, 25-7, 25-4

• West Central def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Red Rock Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

• Winona Cotter def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

• Worthington def. Pipestone, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

MONDAY

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Mounds View 5, Hill-Murray 2

• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 3

RANKINGS

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Stillwater; 6. Mounds View; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Bloomington Jefferson; 9. Blaine; 10. Buffalo.

• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 4. Jace Haerter, Edina; 5. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 6. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 7. Will Weber, Wayzata; 8. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 9. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 10. Casey Poppler, Mounds View.

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Perham; 3. Mankato East; 4. Blake; 5. St. Paul Como Park; 6. Orono; 7. Rockford; 8. Winona; 9. Fergus Falls; 10. Mankato West.

• Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 6. Samuel Deutz, Marshall; 7. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 8. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 9. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 10. William Schwemm, Blake.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Heritage Christian; 3. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 4. Winona Cotter; 5. Luverne; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Northwest Nighthawks; 8. Sauk Centre; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Holdingford.

• Individual: 1. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 2. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 3. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 6. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 7. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 8. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 9. Jacob Drevlow, Sauk Centre; 10. Brady Rach, Betha-Hewitt.

CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Forest Lake; 4. Hopkins; 5. St. Michael-Albertville; 6. Mounds View; 7. Eagan; 8. Edina; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Duluth East.

• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 3. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 4. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 5. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 6. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 10. Lilah Bartels, Eagan.

Class 2A

• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Perham; 3. Alexandria; 4. Northfield; 5. Willmar; 6. Hibbing; 7. Marshall; 8. Mankato East; 9. Belle Plaine; 10. Faribault.

• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 3. Claire Vukovics, St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 6. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 7. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 8. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 9. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 10. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Minnewaska Area; 5. St. John’s Prep; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Hawley; 8. Heritage Christian; 9. Canby; 10. Riverside Christian.

• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Charlotte Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 5. Sophia Stencil, Maple River; 6. Addie Thomes, Redwood Valley; 7. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 8. Anna Peikert, Rochester Lourdes; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical.

FOOTBALL

STATE RANKINGS

• Note: Compiled by Jim Paulsen of the Star Tribune from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.

• Class 6A: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Shakopee; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Eagan; 6. Edina; 7. Anoka; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Buffalo; 10. Blaine.

• Class 5A: 1. Alexandria; 2. Moorhead; 3. Owatonna; 4. Andover; 5. Armstrong; 6. Elk River; 7. Mankato East; 8. Two Rivers; 9. Mankato West; 10. (tie) Bemidji and Cooper.

• Class 4A: 1. Becker; 2. Totino-Grace; 3. Orono; 4. Princeton; 5. Byron; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Marshall; 8. Rocori; 9. Hill-Murray; 10. Hermantown.

• Class 3A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Dassel-Cokato; 3. Pequot Lakes; 4. Albany; 5. Waseca; 6. Fergus Falls; 7. Fairmont; 8. Morris/Chokio-Alberta; 9. Pine Island; 10. Annandale.

• Class 2A: 1. Barnesville; 2. Chatfield; 3. Eden Valley-Watkins; 4. Jackson County Central; 5. Caledonia; 6. Norwood Young America; 7. Barnum; 8. Cannon Falls; 9. Kimball; 10. Holdingford.

• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Springfield; 3. Mahnomen/Waubun; 4. Goodhue; 5. Upsala/Swanville; 6. BOLD; 7. (tie) Ada-Borup/West and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 9. Blooming Prairie; 10. Fillmore Central.

• 9-man: 1. Nevis; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl; 3. Fertile-Beltrami; 4. Hills-Beaver Creek; 5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli; 6. Cherry; 7. Spring Grove; 8. Fosston; 9. Hancock; 10. Stephen-Argyle.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Tuesday’s prep sports results

An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.

High school sports results from the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota, plus rankings.

High Schools

Hoops? Football? Or both? Hopkins two-sport star now has two Gophers offers, faces decisions

card image
High Schools

Here’s six section tournaments to watch closely as boys and girls soccer state finals draw near

card image