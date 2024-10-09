CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
Tuesday’s prep sports results
High school results from the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota, plus rankings.
ST. PAUL WASHINGTON INVITE
At Pike Island, Fort Snelling
• St. Paul Como Park 34, DeLaSalle 42, Trinity/Unity 80, Humboldt 111, Richfield 147, CHOF 169, Washington 212, Chesterton Academy 215, St. Paul Johnson 222, St. Paul Harding 310. Medalist (5k): Peter Andersen, Trinity/Unity, 16:42.4.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
ST. PAUL WASHINGTON INVITE
At Pike Island, Fort Snelling
• DeLaSalle 40, Trinity/Unity 49, St. Paul Como Park 60, St. Paul Humboldt 107, Richfield 114, CHOF 151, St. Paul Johnson 212. Medalist (5k): Rebekah Willard, Trinity/Unity, 20:28.4.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Lakeville North 3, New Prague 0
• Lakeville South 1, Rochester Century 0
• Roch. John Marshall 3, Farmington 0
• Rochester Mayo 3, Owatonna 2
Section 3
• Eagan 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1
• Hastings 2, Eastview 1
• Park of C.G. 3, Apple Valley 1
• Rosemount 1, Burnsville 0
Section 5
• Maple Grove 9, Irondale 0
• Mounds View at Champlin Park
• Osseo 4, Spring Lake Park 1
• Roseville 2, Park Center 1
Section 7
• Andover 5, Coon Rapids 1
• Blaine 12, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Centennial 3, Anoka 2, OT
• Duluth East 2, Forest Lake 1
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Austin 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Byron 2, Winona 1
• Northfield 7, Waseca 0
Section 2
• Jordan 3, New Ulm 2
• Mankato East 7, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Marshall 2, Mankato West 1, OT
• Worthington 1, Mound Westonka 0
Section 4
• Columbia Heights 2, St. Anthony 1
• Mahtomedi 12, St. Paul Johnson 0
• St. Paul Como Park 6, North St. Paul 2
• Totino-Grace 5, Chisago Lakes 0
Section 6
• Monticello 10, St. Francis 0
• Orono 5, Zimmerman 0
• Princeton 2, Big Lake 1
Section 7
• Duluth Denfeld 8, Mesabi East 0
• Grand Rapids 8, Chisholm/Hibbing 0
• Hermantown 5, North Branch 1
CLASS 1A
Section 4
• Liberty Classical 3, Concordia Academy 2, OT
• Mounds Park Academy 5, Hmong Academy 2
• St. Croix Prep 6, Community of Peace 0
• St. Paul Washington 5, Higher Ground 1
Section 5
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 2, Lincoln Inter. 1
• Fridley 2, Avail Academy 0
• Hope Academy 4, Brooklyn Center 1
• Maranatha Chr. 6, Metro College Prep 1
Section 6
• Breck 6, Heritage Christian 1
• Holy Family 3, West Lutheran 0
• SW Christian 6, ISM/Chesterton 0
• Watertown-Mayer 4, Providence Academy 3
Section 7
• Duluth Marshall 11, Proctor 1
• LILA 4, Spectrum 3
• PACT 6, North Lakes Academy 1
Section 8
• Central Minn. Christian 2, Morris/C-A 1
• St. John’s Prep 6, Minnewaska 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Lakeville North 4, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Lakeville South 2, Rochester Mayo 0
• New Prague 1, Rochester Century 0
• Owatonna 2, Farmington 1
Section 3
• Eagan 14, Burnsville 0
• Eastview 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Hastings 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1
• Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 0
Section 5
• Champlin Park 5, Osseo 0
• Maple Grove 12, Park Center 0
• Mounds View 4, Roseville 0
• Spring Lake Park 11, Irondale 0
Section 7
• Andover 4, Forest Lake 0
• Blaine 4, Anoka 0
• Centennial 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Duluth East 8, Coon Rapids 1\
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Byron 6, Red Wing 1
• Kasson-Mantorville 5, Faribault 0
• Northfield 3, Waseca 1
• Winona 5, Austin 2
Section 2
• Mankato East 10, Worthington 0
• New Ulm 4, Jordan 0
• St. Peter 4, Marshall 0
Section 4
• Chisago Lakes 1, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Mahtomedi 11, North St. Paul 0
• St. Anthony 3, Columbia Heights 1
• Totino-Grace 10, St. Paul Johnson 0
Section 6
• Delano 6, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Monticello 2, Becker 0
• St. Francis 4, Rockford 0
• Zimmerman 6, Big Lake 0
Section 7
• Duluth Denfeld 2, North Branch 1
• Hermantown 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
CLASS 1A
Section 4
• St. Agnes 1, Mounds Park Academy 0
• St. Paul Humboldt 1, St. Paul Washington 0
Section 6
• Holy Family 10, ISM/Chesterton 0
• Norwood YA 4, United Christian 1
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Waconia 101, Chanhassen 82
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 100, Rogers 84
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 96, Apple Valley 86
• Lakeville South 98, Eastview 88
• Rosemount 102, Farmington 84
• Shakopee 100, Eagan 77
TENNIS • GIRLS
TWIN CITIES MATCH
• Mpls. Washburn 7, St. Paul Highland Park 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• LILA def. Hmong Academy, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13
MCAA
• Mayer Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers def. Simley, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello def. Becker, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
SKYLINE
• Maranatha Christian def. Nova Classical, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
• New Life Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22
• St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 30-28, 25-10, 25-8
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley def. Prior Lake, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11
• Burnsville def. Eastview, 26-24, 25-27, 10-25, 25-21, 15-11
• Lakeville North def. Eagan, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
• Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 26-24, 25-17, 25-14
• Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-2, 25-23
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16
• Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-12, 25-18, 25-7
• Stillwater def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 25-22
• White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-14, 26-24
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Rockford, 19-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16
• Hutchinson def. Holy Family, 28-26, 27-29, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11
• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 26-24
• SW Christian def. Jordan, 25-8, 25-23, 25-12
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine def. Waseca, 25-5, 25-13, 25-12
• Centennial def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-6, 25-13
• Champlin Park def. Wayzata, 25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 18-25, 15-13
• Cooper def. Park Center, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19
• Edina def. Osseo, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11
• Hastings def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
• Kimball def. Spectrum, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16
• Math & Science def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17
• Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10
• Red Wing def. Goodhue, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
• South St. Paul def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West def. Park Christian, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
• Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
• Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20
• Alden-Conger def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
• BOLD def. Melrose, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21
• Bagley def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14
• Barnesville def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 19-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-3
• Battle Lake def. Henning, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12
• Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 27-25, 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
• Byron def. Cannon Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24
• Canby def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25
• Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-9, 25-7, 25-21
• Cleveland def. Sleepy Eye, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10
• Crosby-Ironton def. Pine City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Breckenridge, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23
• Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 18-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-23
• East Grand Forks def. Sacred Heart, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax-Fisher, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19
• Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
• Floodwood def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
• Fosston def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake County Central, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
• Greenway def. International Falls, 25-15, 17-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12
• Hawley def. Perham, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10
• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Edgerton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8
• Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-20
• Jackson County Central def. Windom, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-7
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. NRHEG, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Ortonville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 17-25, 17-15
• Kittson Central def. BGMR, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9
• Lewiston-Altura def. Caledonia, 19-25, 25-14, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14
• MACCRAY def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-23, 13-25, 27-25, 25-27, 16-14
• Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12
• Maple Lake def. Braham, 34-32, 25-22, 25-13
• Mille Lacs def. Aitkin, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
• Minnewaska def. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 25-22, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20
• New Life def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9
• Northeast Range def. Cherry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
• Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21
• Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
• Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Marshall, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
• Rocori def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 24-26, 25-13, 30-28, 16-14
• Royalton def. Pierz, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Murray County Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
• Sebeka def. Pine River-Backus, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
• Sibley East def. Maple River, 25-10, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cedar Mountain, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11
• St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
• St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 26-24, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15
• St. Peter def. New Ulm, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
• Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9
• Stewartville def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
• Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
• Thief River Falls def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
• Underwood def. Hancock, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18
• United South Central def. Blooming Prairie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
• Wabasso def. Springfield, 22-25, 26-24, 26-16, 26-11
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Crookston, 25-6, 25-7, 25-4
• West Central def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Red Rock Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
• Winona Cotter def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
• Worthington def. Pipestone, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
MONDAY
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Mounds View 5, Hill-Murray 2
• Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 3
RANKINGS
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Stillwater; 6. Mounds View; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Bloomington Jefferson; 9. Blaine; 10. Buffalo.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 4. Jace Haerter, Edina; 5. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 6. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 7. Will Weber, Wayzata; 8. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 9. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 10. Casey Poppler, Mounds View.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Perham; 3. Mankato East; 4. Blake; 5. St. Paul Como Park; 6. Orono; 7. Rockford; 8. Winona; 9. Fergus Falls; 10. Mankato West.
• Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 6. Samuel Deutz, Marshall; 7. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 8. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 9. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 10. William Schwemm, Blake.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Heritage Christian; 3. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 4. Winona Cotter; 5. Luverne; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Northwest Nighthawks; 8. Sauk Centre; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Holdingford.
• Individual: 1. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 2. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 3. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 6. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 7. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 8. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 9. Jacob Drevlow, Sauk Centre; 10. Brady Rach, Betha-Hewitt.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Forest Lake; 4. Hopkins; 5. St. Michael-Albertville; 6. Mounds View; 7. Eagan; 8. Edina; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Duluth East.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 3. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 4. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 5. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 6. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 10. Lilah Bartels, Eagan.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Perham; 3. Alexandria; 4. Northfield; 5. Willmar; 6. Hibbing; 7. Marshall; 8. Mankato East; 9. Belle Plaine; 10. Faribault.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 3. Claire Vukovics, St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 6. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 7. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 8. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 9. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 10. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Minnewaska Area; 5. St. John’s Prep; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Hawley; 8. Heritage Christian; 9. Canby; 10. Riverside Christian.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Charlotte Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 5. Sophia Stencil, Maple River; 6. Addie Thomes, Redwood Valley; 7. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 8. Anna Peikert, Rochester Lourdes; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical.
FOOTBALL
STATE RANKINGS
• Note: Compiled by Jim Paulsen of the Star Tribune from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.
• Class 6A: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Shakopee; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Eagan; 6. Edina; 7. Anoka; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Buffalo; 10. Blaine.
• Class 5A: 1. Alexandria; 2. Moorhead; 3. Owatonna; 4. Andover; 5. Armstrong; 6. Elk River; 7. Mankato East; 8. Two Rivers; 9. Mankato West; 10. (tie) Bemidji and Cooper.
• Class 4A: 1. Becker; 2. Totino-Grace; 3. Orono; 4. Princeton; 5. Byron; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Marshall; 8. Rocori; 9. Hill-Murray; 10. Hermantown.
• Class 3A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Dassel-Cokato; 3. Pequot Lakes; 4. Albany; 5. Waseca; 6. Fergus Falls; 7. Fairmont; 8. Morris/Chokio-Alberta; 9. Pine Island; 10. Annandale.
• Class 2A: 1. Barnesville; 2. Chatfield; 3. Eden Valley-Watkins; 4. Jackson County Central; 5. Caledonia; 6. Norwood Young America; 7. Barnum; 8. Cannon Falls; 9. Kimball; 10. Holdingford.
• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Springfield; 3. Mahnomen/Waubun; 4. Goodhue; 5. Upsala/Swanville; 6. BOLD; 7. (tie) Ada-Borup/West and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 9. Blooming Prairie; 10. Fillmore Central.
• 9-man: 1. Nevis; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl; 3. Fertile-Beltrami; 4. Hills-Beaver Creek; 5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli; 6. Cherry; 7. Spring Grove; 8. Fosston; 9. Hancock; 10. Stephen-Argyle.
