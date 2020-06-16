BELLEVILLE, Kan. — A Minnesota truck driver died in a crash in northern Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 81 in Republic County, killing 33-year-old David Fronning, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, according to a report by a television station KAKE.

Investigators said Fronning was driving a semitrailer southbound on the highway when it went into a ditch, hit an embankment and went airborne before crashing into trees, coming to rest on its side in a field.

Fronning died at the scene, authorities said.