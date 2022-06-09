MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota tribe is set to get back 28,000 acres that the federal government sold off in the 19th century.
Minnesota Public Radio reported Wednesday that the land is within the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa's reservation but the tribe lost title to it after the federal government split it into parcels and sold it under the 1887 General Allotment Act.
The nonprofit Conservation Fund bought the land as part of a larger purchase from the PotlatchDeltic lumber company in 2020 with the intent of returning it to the tribe.
Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers says the land will be used for hunting, fishing and gathering berries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Live updates | Pro-Russia rebel court sentences 3 to death
A court in separatist-controlled territory of eastern Ukraine sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan man to death for fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with Russia.
Nation
New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns
A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons.
Nation
Long, fraught timeline of tensions over Iran nuclear program
Iran has started removing 27 surveillance cameras installed by U.N. inspectors at nuclear sites around the country, widening a dispute over Tehran's program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
Business
Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads
The test couldn't have been much easier — and Facebook still failed.
Variety
Brian Selznick's 'Big Tree' to be published next spring
Brian Selznick's next book was inspired in part by a famous friend, Steven Spielberg.