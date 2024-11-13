Sports

Minnesota travels to Portland for conference showdown

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 7:04AM

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -9.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Portland went 21-61 overall, 1-15 in Northwest Division action and 11-30 at home last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.4 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Minnesota went 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

