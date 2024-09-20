Reusse: Minnesota townball keeps on keepin’ on ... with another Hall of Fame induction

In the mid-’60s, when I spent 2½ years at the St. Cloud Times. St. Cloud was the center of amateur baseball. One reason for that was Dick Putz, a member of the state baseball board starting in 1964. He was the iron-fisted president from 1974 to 1989, when he died of a heart attack — perhaps caused when someone mentioned the golden era of the Hamel Hawks in his presence.