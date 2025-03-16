High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of girls basketball teams

Our final rankings of the season places Class 2A champion Providence Academy on top

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 6:27PM
Maddyn Greenway led Providence Academy to an undefeated season and a fourth consecutive Class 2A championship. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The four girls basketball state champions — Hopkins in Class 4A, Benilde-St. Margaret’s in 3A, Providence Academy in 2A and West Central in 1A — took away any doubt who is the best team in each classification. Their average margin of victory was 16 points.

It also left a lone unbeaten in the state, Providence Academy (32-0). The Lions outscored their opponents on average 89.3-53.2 over the course of the season, securing their hold on the No. 1 position in the final Minnesota Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings.

Hopkins (27-5), hampered by injuries during the year, was impressive in its 81-67 triumph over Maple Grove and finishes No. 2. Providence Academy beat the Royals 66-59 in the Granite City Classic back in December.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-6) lands in the No. 4 position, one spot behind No. 3 Maple Grove. Wayzata (23-5), which fell to Hopkins in the Section 6 championship, rounds out the top five teams. All schools in the rankings are Class 4A unless noted.

Until next season, it’s arrivederci.

Final Minnesota Top 25 girls basketball rankings

1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 32-0). Last week: No. 1

2. Hopkins (27-5). Last week: No. 3

3. Maple Grove (28-3). Last week: No. 2

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 26-6). Last week: No. 10

5. Wayzata (23-5). Last week: No. 4

6. Eden Prairie (21-6). Last week: No. 9

7. Eastview (27-4). Last week: No. 6

8. Marshall (3A, 29-2). Last week: No. 8

9. Alexandria (3A, 26-5). Last week: No. 12

10. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 32-1). Last week: No. 5

11. Chaska (20-12). Last week: NR

12. Orono (3A, 25-4). Last week: No. 13

13. DeLaSalle (3A, 26-6). Last week: No. 11

14. Minnehaha Academy (2A, 22-10). Last week: No. 17

15. Minnetonka (16-13). Last week: No. 14

16. Prior Lake (21-6). Last week: No. 15

17. Lakeville North (19-13). Last week: No. 23

18. Rochester Mayo (23-6). Last week: No. 21

19. Hill-Murray (3A, 22-7). Last week: No. 18

20. Mahtomedi (3A, 20-8). Last week: No. 20

21. Stewartville (3A, 21-10). Last week: NR

22. Byron (3A, 25-4). Last week: No. 19

23. Brainerd (26-6). Last week: No. 22

24. St. Michael-Albertville (18-11). Last week: No. 16

25. Elk River (22-6). Last week: No. 24

