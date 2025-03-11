Thirty-two teams have a chance to fulfill their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy Saturday at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Only four will actually do so.
Here is the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 girls basketball ranking of the best teams playing in this week’s state tournament.
All schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 29-0): Unbeaten with four victories over top 10 teams — No. 2 Maple Grove, No. 3 Hopkins, No. 4 Eastview and No. 10 Alexandria — the Lions are seeking their fourth consecutive crown.
2. Maple Grove (26-2): Michigan State signee Jordan Ode would like nothing better than to conclude her career with the program’s first state championship.
3. Hopkins (24-5): Depth is paying off after losing senior Tatum Woodson and sophomore Ava Cupito to injuries.
4. Eastview (25-3): Eastview won the state title in 2014 and 2018. The team enters the tourney riding an 18-game winning streak in its quest for a third state crown.
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 23-6): Early-season issues are in the rearview mirror with sights set on a three-peat.
6. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 30-0): Gophers recruit Tori Oehrlein will try to carry the Rangers over the threshold.
7. Monticello (Class 3A, 29-0): A Magic(al) season is three victories away from accomplishing the improbable.
8. Marshall (Class 3A, 27-1): Outstanding season, but might be a year away with only two seniors on the roster.
9. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 24-5): Richmond signee Aneisha Scott likes the big stage and excels this time of year.
10. Alexandria (Class 3A, 24-4): Cardinals coach Wendy Kohler knows what it takes to win. Second-winningest coach in state history with a 726-315 career record.
11. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 20-9): The team will go as far as Maryland signee Addi Mack can carry it.
12. Lakeville North (18-11): Tough schedule should have the Panthers ready for a demanding quarterfinal matchup.
13. Brainerd (25-4): Senior Mya Tautges led a youthful group to the Section 8 crown.
14. Chaska (18-11): A winner of 12 of its last 15 games, Chaska’s only losses in that span were to Maple Grove and Benilde-St. Margaret’s twice.
15. Anoka (20-8): The Tornadoes blow into Minneapolis behind senior forward Madlin Freking’s double-double (20.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game).
16. Stewartville (Class 3A, 21-8): Dynamic one-two punch in Division I junior guards Jayci Rath (St. Thomas) and Audrey Shindelar (South Dakota State).
17. Goodhue (Class 1A, 24-5): The Wildcats are primed to successfully defend their state championship.
18. Caledonia (Class 2A, 27-3): Only loss to Minnesota team was at Goodhue by four points.
19. White Bear Lake (Class 4A, 20-9): Has won three of its last four games by a total of seven points.
20. Rock Ridge (Class 3A, 22-5): Veteran group returns from sixth-place finish at state a year ago.
21. Cretin-Derham Hall (Class 3A, 21-8): The Raiders are making only their second state tournament appearance in the last 20 years.
22. Sauk Centre (Class 2A, 27-2): The Mainstreeters are accustomed to success this time of the year.
23. Barnesville (Class 2A, 22-6): The Wildcats are guided by first-year coach Bill Gotternborg, who was a staple in the successful Hawley program for 40 years.
24. Minnewaska Area (Class 2A, 27-3): Very stingy team defensively, allowing only 37.5 points per game.
25. Mayer Lutheran (Class 1A, 26-3): The Crusaders are led by the Keaveny twins, juniors Clara and Izabelle.
