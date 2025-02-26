Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams

The Minnesota Top 25, a statewide ranking of the best in boys hockey, entering section tournament championship week.
Section final matchups have been decided. A reordering of Minnesota’s top teams will commence leading into next week’s state tournament.
Records through Tuesday. All schools are Class 2A unless noted.
1. Hill-Murray (23-2-1). Previous 1
2. Moorhead (24-2-1). Previous: 2
3. Edina (19-6-2). Previous: 3
4. Rogers (22-3-2). Previous: 4
5. St. Thomas Academy (22-5). Previous: 5
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (23-3-1). Previous: 6
7. Stillwater (20-6). Previous: 7
8. White Bear Lake (16-7-3). Previous: 9
9. Wayzata (16-8-3). Previous: 10
10. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 20-7). Previous: 13
11. Northern Lakes (1A, 18-8-1). Previous: 15
12. Rock Ridge (22-3-2). Previous: 19
13. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 18-9). Previous: 20
14. Shakopee (21-5-1). Previous: 21
15. Bemidji (20-5-2). Previous: 23
16. Orono (1A, 14-10-3). Previous: 24
17. Lakeville South (17-9). Previous: 25
18. St. Cloud Cathedral (1A, 17-8-2): Previous unranked
19. Warroad (1A, 20-6-1): Previous: unranked
20. Northfield (1A, 21-4-2): Previous unranked
21. Champlin Park (18-9): Previous unranked
22. Andover (14-13): Previous unranked
23. Luverne (1A, 21-4-2). Previous: Unranked
24. Holy Family (20-7): Previous unranked
25. Minneapolis (17-7-3): Previous unranked
