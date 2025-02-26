High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams

Section final matchups have been decided. A reordering of Minnesota’s top teams will commence leading into next week’s state tournament.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2025 at 10:00PM
The Minnesota Top 25, a statewide ranking of the best in boys hockey, entering section tournament championship week.

Records through Tuesday. All schools are Class 2A unless noted.

1. Hill-Murray (23-2-1). Previous 1

2. Moorhead (24-2-1). Previous: 2

3. Edina (19-6-2). Previous: 3

4. Rogers (22-3-2). Previous: 4

5. St. Thomas Academy (22-5). Previous: 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (23-3-1). Previous: 6

7. Stillwater (20-6). Previous: 7

8. White Bear Lake (16-7-3). Previous: 9

9. Wayzata (16-8-3). Previous: 10

10. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 20-7). Previous: 13

11. Northern Lakes (1A, 18-8-1). Previous: 15

12. Rock Ridge (22-3-2). Previous: 19

13. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 18-9). Previous: 20

14. Shakopee (21-5-1). Previous: 21

15. Bemidji (20-5-2). Previous: 23

16. Orono (1A, 14-10-3). Previous: 24

17. Lakeville South (17-9). Previous: 25

18. St. Cloud Cathedral (1A, 17-8-2): Previous unranked

19. Warroad (1A, 20-6-1): Previous: unranked

20. Northfield (1A, 21-4-2): Previous unranked

21. Champlin Park (18-9): Previous unranked

22. Andover (14-13): Previous unranked

23. Luverne (1A, 21-4-2). Previous: Unranked

24. Holy Family (20-7): Previous unranked

25. Minneapolis (17-7-3): Previous unranked

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

