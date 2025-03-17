Thirty-two teams begin their quest of raising a state championship trophy Saturday at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams
Going into the state tournament, here’s where Minnesota’s best teams fall in line.
Only four will reach their final goal, becoming a state champion.
Here is the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 boys basketball ranking of the best teams playing in this week’s state tournament.
All schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1): Three high-rated Division I recruits — senior center Tommy Ahneman (Notre Dame), junior wing JoJo Mitchell and sophomore forward Ty Schlagel — lead the Raiders. Ahneman and Schlagel have both missed time this season with injuries.
2. Mankato East (Class 3A, 27-1): Cougars in search of first state championship in a loaded field after finishing as the runner-up a year ago.
3. Alexandria (Class 3A, 26-3): Cardinals have a solid backcourt to go along with Clemson recruit Chase Thompson up front. Two of their losses came with Thompson sidelined with a shoulder injury.
4. Orono (Class 3A, 22-7): Senior forward Brady Wooley needs to be assertive and provide a helping hand for outstanding senior guard Nolan Groves, a Yale commit.
5. Wayzata (25-4): The Trojans are peaking at the right time as junior guard Christian Wiggins, one of the top players in the state in the Class of 2026, has elevated his game.
6. Albany (Class 2A, 29-0): The senior-dominated Huskies, led by Sam Hondl and Zeke Austin, seek their second crown in three years. Albany is 91-4 over that period.
7. Shakopee (23-5): Early season woes are behind the Sabers, who are riding a 16-game win streak. Shakopee won the Class 3A championship 20 years ago.
8. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 22-5): Three-time defending state champion Eagles soar with athletic starting five, led by 20-point per game scorer and senior guard Chace Watley.
9. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 23-5): The time of year when you don’t want to catch Todd Anderson’s squad, the winners of 12 state championships.
10. Waseca (Class 2A, 30-0): Bluejays have won 10 more games than last year’s state tournament entrant.
11. Caledonia (Class 2A, 28-2): Traditional Section 1 power has five players who can lead them in scoring.
12. Apple Valley (23-6): Rely on senior Justin Cowan and juniors Trey Parker and Camare Young to produce points.
13. Maple Grove (21-8): Fans have a chance to fall in love with 6-5 sophomore forward Baboucarr Ann’s wingspan.
14. Breck (Class 2A, 19-10): The defending state champions might have 10 losses, but don’t be fooled by their misleading record.
15. Anoka (23-6): The Tornadoes are the third representative from the top-heavy Northwest Suburban Conference.
16. Moorhead (22-7): Spuds made noise on the gridiron and have taken it one step farther on the court.
17. Byron (Class 3A, 26-3): Balanced attack is vital to Bears’ success, not to mention noticeable black hole student section.
18. Rochester John Marshall (25-4): First state tournament appearance for the Rockets since 2003.
19. Cherry (Class 1A, 29-1): Tigers still formidable after Isaac Asuma’s graduation.
20. Dawson-Boyd (Class 1A, 27-3): The Blackjacks are tough to defend on the interior, led by 6-8 senior forward Brayson Boike.
21. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 19-9): Not as strong as Redhawk teams of the past, yet still could pose problems.
22. Montevideo (Class 2A, 25-4): The Thunder Hawks are making their seventh state tournament trip. Their first state tournament appearance was in 1924.
23. Pequot Lakes (Class 2A, 23-7): One thing is a given with the Patriots: a low-scoring game. They allow 45 points per game.
24. Nevis (Class 1A, 26-4): Tigers coach Scott Kramer is averaging over 20 wins per year (384 career total) in his 19 years at the helm of the program.
25. Henning (Class 1A, 27-3): Can the Hornets put together another improbable run like they did in 2019 on the way to the title?
