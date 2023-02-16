7 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: Mike Conley had 12 points and nine assists in the Wolves' win over the Mavericks on Monday. Coach Chris Finch had Taurean Prince in the starting lineup and mentioned that was a way for the team to limit the minutes of Kyle Anderson, who finished the game with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Anderson has been in and out of the lineup because of back spasms. He and Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) are questionable.

Wizards update: Washington was in 10th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday. The Wizards had won three of their last four and defeated Portland by 25 on Tuesday. They defeated the Wolves 142-127 in Washington on Nov. 28. That was the game Karl-Anthony Towns injured his right calf. ... The Wizards are 13th in offensive rating and 18th in defensive rating. Bradley Beal (22.7 points per game) has scored 32 or more in three of his last five.