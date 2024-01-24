WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Chris Finch called out his team's effort as "immature" in loss to Hornets.

Opening bell: The Wolves (30-13) will try to pick up the pieces following one of their worst losses of the season against Charlotte as they begin a four-game road trip in Washington D.C. They'll play in Brooklyn, San Antonio and Oklahoma City on this swing.

Watch him: Guard Jordan Poole has drawn a lot of attention on social media for his at times unserious approach to the game as the Wizards (7-35) have struggled this season. For good and bad reasons, Poole can be an entertaining watch. He's averaging 16.7 points per game in his first year in Washington.

Injuries: None reported.

Forecast: Minnesota is facing its first in-season crisis after Monday's loss to Charlotte. Nights like that should have been behind a group that had pledged to be more mature. They can bounce back with a renewed effort against a Wizards team that should represent another easy win but the Wolves have to act accordingly.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.