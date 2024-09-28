MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns to New York Knicks, AP source says.
Minnesota Timberwolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns to New York Knicks, AP source says
Minnesota Timberwolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns to New York Knicks, AP source says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 28, 2024 at 2:43AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals.