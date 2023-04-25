Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Timberwolves at Denver • 8 p.m. Ball Arena • BSN-Extra, 830-AM

Game preview: Nuggets lead the series 3-1. … G Anthony Edwards had 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals Sunday as the Wolves forced Game 5. He is the youngest player in NBA history with a 30+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists/2+ steals/2+ blocks line in the playoffs. His five 30-point games in the playoffs before the age of 22 is second in NBA history behind LeBron James (eight).