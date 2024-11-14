Wolves

Timberwolves-Kings game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report

The Wolves are coming off back-to-back losses in Portland and are on a three-game losing streak.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 11:26PM
DeMar DeRozan has helped Sacramento get off to a fast start in the Western Conference. (Samantha Chow/The Associated Press)

Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings

Friday, 9 p.m., Golden 1 Center

TV, radio: Fan Duel Sports North, 100.3 FM

Kings update: Sacramento is 7-5 and seventh in the NBA in offensive efficiency after beating visiting Phoenix 127-104 on Wednesday night. They are getting scoring from De’Aaron Fox (24.6 points per game), DeMar DeRozan (22.9) and Domantas Sabonis (19.9); Sabonis averages 12.6 rebounds per game, second in the league.

Wolves update: They are 6-6 after back-to-back drubbings in Portland and have lost three in a row; last season, they never lost three in a row until the playoffs. Anthony Edwards (24.8 points) no longer leads the league in three-point attempts and makes as Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball has gunned past him.

Injury report: For the Kings, Malik Monk (ankle) is out and DeRozan (back) is questionable.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves to take on Kings on the road, trying to reverse course

card image

The Wolves are coming off back-to-back losses in Portland and are on a three-game losing streak.

Wolves

If it feels like the Wolves lose to the Blazers almost daily ...

card image

Daily Delivery

Podcast: After three straight bad losses, what’s wrong with Timberwolves?

card image