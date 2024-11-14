Timberwolves-Kings game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report
The Wolves are coming off back-to-back losses in Portland and are on a three-game losing streak.
Friday, 9 p.m., Golden 1 Center
TV, radio: Fan Duel Sports North, 100.3 FM
Kings update: Sacramento is 7-5 and seventh in the NBA in offensive efficiency after beating visiting Phoenix 127-104 on Wednesday night. They are getting scoring from De’Aaron Fox (24.6 points per game), DeMar DeRozan (22.9) and Domantas Sabonis (19.9); Sabonis averages 12.6 rebounds per game, second in the league.
Wolves update: They are 6-6 after back-to-back drubbings in Portland and have lost three in a row; last season, they never lost three in a row until the playoffs. Anthony Edwards (24.8 points) no longer leads the league in three-point attempts and makes as Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball has gunned past him.
Injury report: For the Kings, Malik Monk (ankle) is out and DeRozan (back) is questionable.
