One of the criticisms of the Timberwolves so far this season is their offense has looked clunky with Rudy Gobert in the lineup.

Gobert was back in the fold Wednesday night as the Wolves took on Phoenix after a two-game absence and resumed the process of trying to find chemistry with their new starting unit.

The Wolves have not used Gobert as just a complementary piece to the offense and have tried to actively make him a part of it, to make sure he gets touches and looks, especially Karl-Anthony Towns.

"The guys have been great looking for me, especially KAT," Gobert said. "I can tell he's been doing a lot of effort hitting me on the duck-ins, hitting me on the lobs. I think that's the way we're going to play if we want to be a great offensive team, be able to space for each other, move the ball, have the ball not stick."

Coach Chris Finch said the Wolves have not been trying to force the ball to Gobert just so he can get the ball. They have been incorporating him naturally into what they are doing, but it's something they have to improve.

"We don't force-feed a guy," Finch said. "In a middle of a game as things unfold, we might do that more. Just haven't found him in the flow very well. He's been there, been open."

The Wolves especially want to find Gobert when he seals a defender in the post.

"It usually results in a foul. More fouls you get, particularly when you're not a great foul drawing team, gets you closer to the bonus," Finch said.

So far, Gobert's efficiency is trailing where he was the last few seasons. His true shooting percentage, which incorporates the value of two-pointers, three-pointers and free throws, is .615, down from .732 a season ago.

Using his voice

Teammates have said forward Taurean Prince is one of the more vocal leaders on the team, especially when it comes to breaking down film. Prince, who is in his seventh season, said he gives a lot of credit to former Wolves guard Patrick Beverley for helping him in the film room and passes on the knowledge he gets there to teammates.

"He really taught me how to break down film and really process it quicker," Prince said. "That's helped me be in more of the right spots defensively. So I appreciate him for that. Now I'm also able to … put it in a way to where other guys understand it as well, and they're maybe thinking two or three steps ahead."

Prince said a number of other players he encountered along the way helped him shape his leadership voice, players like Dwight Howard, Thabo Sefolosha, Kris Humphries, Kent Bazemore, Mike Scott, Kyle Korver and Paul Millsap.

"As the years go on and teams switch, I became one of the oldest ones," Prince said. "Being able to pull those leadership skills back out the bag and be able to apply them, it's something that I've always wanted to do, it's something that I've wanted to continue to do, no matter what team I'm on."

Native American Heritage Night

The Wolves celebrated Native American Heritage Night at Target Center by honoring the traditions and culture of the Bdewakantunwan Dakota people of the Prairie Island Indian Community. The night included a performance of the community's "Flag Song" and other performers and dancers at halftime.

As part of a "Dollars for Dunks" promotion this season, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, which is owned and operated by the Prairie Island Indian Community, will donate $100 to the Wolves' Fastbreak Foundation every time a Wolves player dunks in a game.

Rivers, Reid out ill

The Wolves had two players miss Wednesday's game because of illness. Guard Austin Rivers, who played significant minutes in Monday's loss, was a late scratch because of an illness. Then during the second quarter, the Wolves announced Naz Reid was also out because of an illness. Reid appeared to be getting ready for the game in the locker room before he was declared out.

Last Wednesday, the Wolves had listed Gobert and Anthony Edwards as questionable because of illnesses. Both played in Friday's game against Milwaukee, then Gobert entered the league's COVID-19 protocols the next day.