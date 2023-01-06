Not that the Timberwolves are agents of chaos, but in the past two years they've gone through three primary basketball bosses, two head coaches, an ownership transition, the NBA's most shocking trade and a 2022-2023 season that has called into question their ability at every level of the organization.

After a pitiful loss at home to the woeful Pistons, a dramatic victory over the excellent Nuggets and a grind-it-out win against the grinders from Portland, the Wolves continue to befuddle.

Here's what we think we know about a team that seems to change personalities and personnel every few weeks:

Utah was right about Rudy

Rudy Gobert excelled with the Utah Jazz as a rim protector and rebounder who was asked to do little else. The Wolves traded everybody but Herschel Walker for him, so they wanted to explore his offensive capabilities to make him feel welcome and to maximize his value.

Utah had it right. Finch tried to turn Gobert into a wide-ranging defender and reliable offensive contributor. He is neither. He needs to go back to what made him worth trading for: blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, intimidating opponents from the paint, and collecting offensive scraps.

Russell isn't a lead point guard

Finch benched D'Angelo Russell in an elimination playoff game and on Wednesday night down the stretch in a close game with Portland. Russell has played well statistically for most of the past month, but his usage tells you all you need to know about his real-world value.

Finch seemingly would rather have Anthony Edwards, Jordan McLaughlin and even Kyle Anderson run his offense instead of Russell.

Anderson was a steal

Anderson figured to be a savvy contributor. He has turned into one of the Wolves' best players. He's skilled and intelligent, plays excellent defense and can lead through both words and actions.

Prince is vital

What have the Wolves lacked in their worst games? Defense, intensity, cohesiveness, communication, three-point shooting, floor spacing and leadership. Taurean Prince provides all of the above.

KAT is missed

When the Wolves won three of their first four games after Karl-Anthony Towns injured his calf, too many people made the incorrect assumption that the Wolves are better without him.

What happened was that Towns' absence initially simplified a complex problem: how to get a lot of talented offensive players to work well together. Over time, the Wolves have desperately missed Towns' three-point shooting, floor spacing, passing, rebounding and ability to draw fouls.

He was also the Wolf who most overtly tried to make Gobert feel comfortable in the locker room and offense. Yes, the Wolves miss him.

Garza is for real

Luka Garza possesses shooting range and post moves. He shoots with touch, he can finish with either hand, and plays defense, plays hard and rebounds. The Wolves deserve credit for seeing that he was more than a back-to-the-basket college player, and he deserves credit for transforming his body and shooting skills.

Frontcourt is packed

With Garza shining, the Wolves have a remarkable array of talent in the frontcourt.

However poorly he's performed thus far with the Wolves, Gobert is an all-world defender. Towns is one of the best offensive big men in NBA history. Naz Reid is an excellent all-around offensive player. Anderson is a walking basketball lesson.

Garza is an ideal bench player, and so is Nathan Knight, who, like Garza, makes the game look simple because he keeps it simple, by playing hard, chasing rebounds and attacking the rim. Matt Ryan can contribute as a three-point shooter.

It's up to Finch to use these players wisely. He has options.

This is Edwards' team

Towns and Gobert are the Wolves' most accomplished players. Anderson, Austin Rivers and Prince might turn out to be their best leaders.

It's Edwards, though, who is now the team's best ballhandler, creator, scorer, athlete, penetrator and clutch shooter. He also ranks among their best defenders, shot-blockers and passers.

As awkward as the assimilation of Gobert has been, the trade can still be a success if Edwards continues to develop and Towns can get healthy and fit into an evolving offense.

This is Edwards' team, and he's going to need a lot of help from Towns and Gobert to eventually make the big trade look good.