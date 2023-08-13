The Timberwolves unveiled their City Edition uniforms for the upcoming 2023-24 season with this year's version having a summertime lake theme.

The deep blues and crisp white colors have a water-like texture and are meant to evoke the feeling of summertime beside a lake, a feeling the Wolves are attempting to capture with these uniforms all year round. The pattern on the jersey was handmade in Bloomington.

"This season's Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan," Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in a release. "While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we're excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year's uniform all season long."

This season marks the Wolves' seventh City Edition jerseys. The team is first scheduled to wear them on Nov. 3, when the first games of the NBA's new in-season tournament are set to tip off.