Toronto at Timberwolves
Thursday, 7 p.m., Target Center
TV: BSN Extra Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: The Raptors (20-25) are last in the Atlantic Division. … F Pascal Siakam leads the team in scoring (25.5) and rebounding (8.2). G Gary Trent Jr., a former Apple Valley standout, averages 18.5 points. Trent could become a free agent at season's end and has been the subject of trade talk. … The Wolves are 12-13 at home all-time against the Raptors, but only 4-23 in Toronto. … First meeting of the year between the teams.
