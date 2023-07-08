LAS VEGAS – Wendell Moore Jr. spoke for anyone who was watching the opening minutes of the Timberwolves' 102-88 summer league victory over the Pelicans.

"That was rough early, wasn't it?" Moore said.

Such is the summer league, the time when teams that have played together for all of about a week try to form a coherent unit.

But the Wolves had their expected main contributors in summer league get on track by the second half and allow them to pull away in the fourth for the win. Moore missed almost everything early before finishing with 15 points. Forward Josh Minott had 20, while second-round rookie Leonard Miller impressed with 16 points, 11 rebounds.

Miller is wearing the No. 33, the place in the draft where the Wolves took him, and he's out to use that as motivation.

"I like that number now, primarily because it's motivation," Miller said. "I'm fortunate to have landed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but 33 is going to hold a lot of value and every day I go out there I'm just going to compete like I always do."

He later added: "People are going to respect me when they see what I can do."

Miller attacked the glass with abandon and led everybody in rebounds. One of the highlights of the day was when he connected with Minott on an alley-oop in the first half. It was rough going early for Minott, who began the game with a turnover and a foul, but he locked in defensively and finished 7-for-13 on the offensive end of the floor. All this, despite not feeling well.

"I hate these morning games," Minott said, despite the game having a 1:30 p.m. local time tipoff. "I've never really been a breakfast person. I was working on fumes."

Guard Brandon Williams led the Wolves with 24 points.

Clark signs two-way deal

The Wolves signed guard Jaylen Clark to a two-way contract, the team announced. Clark, the 53rd pick in the draft, is not participating in summer league as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered in March and is targeting a return to play sometime in the middle or late next season, but an exact timetable is unknown.

Clark's signing of a two-way deal means the Wolves will likely have one roster spot open on their 15-man roster and one more of their three two-way slots open. This assumes Miller signs a non-two-way contract and joins the 15-man roster for next season. Luka Garza recently signed to return to the team on a two-way deal.

Conley wins again

The NBA has named its sportsmanship award for Pistons Hall of Famer Joe Dumars. It might want to consider adding Mike Conley's name to it. The Wolves guard won his fourth sportsmanship award, the league announced Friday.

Conley has never been assessed a technical in his career that was held up by the league on review. Conley just completed his 16th NBA season. He previously won the award as a member of the Grizzlies in 2014, 2016 and 2019.