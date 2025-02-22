Wolves

Timberwolves-Thunder preview: Injury report, TV information, key players

Get used to the pairing. Minnesota and Oklahoma City will play Sunday and Monday.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2025 at 11:08PM
Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, from Minnehaha Academy, scored 20 points against Utah on Friday, his best game since he returned from a hip injury. (Rick Egan/The Associated Press)

Thunder at Wolves

8:30 p.m. Sunday at Target Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North, ESPN; KFAN, iHeart app

Timberwolves update: Mike Conley rejoined the lineup Friday after missing four games because of a dislocated finger. Anthony Edwards also played despite being questionable because of a sore hip. Julius Randle (groin), Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Rudy Gobert (back spasms) remain out; the Wolves recalled C Jesse Edwards and G Tristen Newton from Iowa of the G League.

Thunder update: This will be the first of a back-to-back set of games between the Wolves and Thunder with another game set for 7 p.m. Monday at Oklahoma City. The Thunder have split their matchups with the Wolves. Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren had his best game since returning from a hip injury against Utah on Friday with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves-Thunder preview: Get used to the pairing

card image

Minnesota and Oklahoma City will play Sunday in Target Center and Monday in Paycom Center.

Wolves

Timberwolves make it a game against Rockets, until their end-of-game decisions cost them

card image

Wolves

Souhan: What Finch must do for the Wolves to win

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image