Timberwolves-Thunder preview: Injury report, TV information, key players
Get used to the pairing. Minnesota and Oklahoma City will play Sunday and Monday.
8:30 p.m. Sunday at Target Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North, ESPN; KFAN, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: Mike Conley rejoined the lineup Friday after missing four games because of a dislocated finger. Anthony Edwards also played despite being questionable because of a sore hip. Julius Randle (groin), Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Rudy Gobert (back spasms) remain out; the Wolves recalled C Jesse Edwards and G Tristen Newton from Iowa of the G League.
Thunder update: This will be the first of a back-to-back set of games between the Wolves and Thunder with another game set for 7 p.m. Monday at Oklahoma City. The Thunder have split their matchups with the Wolves. Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren had his best game since returning from a hip injury against Utah on Friday with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Minnesota and Oklahoma City will play Sunday in Target Center and Monday in Paycom Center.