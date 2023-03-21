Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Taurean Prince, Wolves

His 8-for-8 sharpshooting from three-point range and 35-point night helped the Wolves survive Julius Randle's 57 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

98 Victories for Chris Finch, breaking a tie with Rick Adelman and Tom Thibodeau — his opposing coach Monday — for second-most coaching victories in Wolves history.

61.4% The Wolves' shooting percentage, boosted by an NBA-best 10-for-10 start.

2 Players in Knicks history to score at least 60 points: Bernard King had 60 in 1984 and Carmelo Anthony 62 in 2014.