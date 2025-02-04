The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers and Davis to the Mavericks shook the NBA world over the weekend.
Timberwolves put ‘ringers on loud’ as NBA trade deadline approaches
Players know anything can happen after major deal shook the NBA over the weekend.
That shockwave included the Timberwolves and their star guard, Anthony Edwards, who joked that he was now “scared” after seeing the Mavericks deal a player most thought would be in Dallas the rest of his career.
“They traded probably the best scorer in the NBA at 25, and he didn’t know about it,” Edwards said. “It’s a lot more digging somebody got to do to find out why he got traded. Because you don’t just trade him at 25.”
The Wolves' All-Star then referenced President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, saying: “I’m scared. Tim, if you gonna trade me, let me know, dawg. When Luka got traded, anybody is able to get traded at that point.”
Multiple players said the Wolves group text chain lit up Saturday night thinking ESPN Insider Shams Charania had been hacked after he initially reported the deal.
“It says a lot about the state of the game right now that a young superstar is not untouchable,” center Rudy Gobert said.
Players tend to be on edge around the trade deadline, regardless of their contract status, since the NBA is so unpredictable. The Doncic trade just reinforced that, with the trade deadline Thursday at 2 p.m.
“I [told the team], put your ringers on loud, be ready for whatever,” Mike Conley said. “When you see something like that, it’s such a surprise to everybody that two of the most untouchable guys out there, A.D. and Luka, [could be traded] so for all of us, it puts us all on alert to try and get through it.”
So as the Wolves enter the final hours before Thursday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, everyone is on high alert, but there are a few factors combining right now that make it seem as if this will be a quiet time on the trade front for the Wolves.
Second apron problems
The Wolves are over the dreaded second apron of the luxury tax and with that comes roster-building restrictions they don’t want to have for long. For this week, the primary restriction facing the Wolves is that they can’t aggregate salaries, or combine them, in any deal unless it brings them under the second apron. They are currently $16 million over the second apron, according to Spotrac.
The Wolves are attempting to duck under the second apron in future seasons — it’s one reason Gobert declined a $46.5 million player option for next season and signed a three-year extension that’ll pay him $35 million next year — to give the Wolves financial flexibility.
Randle’s status
The looming question on the Wolves’ books is whether Julius Randle will opt in on a $31 million player option next season.
But with that uncertainty for next season, and given Randle is out because of a right groin strain, it might hamper the Wolves’ ability to move him.
If the Wolves wanted to deal Randle, it might become easier in the offseason when they and the league will have certainty regarding his contract status, and the Wolves will know if a top-13 protected first-round pick of Detroit’s they acquired in the offseason trade with the Knicks will convey.
That would give the Wolves another piece of ammunition in potential deals.
Play of the team
The unfortunate thing for both Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is the two acquisitions from the Karl-Anthony Towns trade were both playing their best basketball since coming to Minnesota right before both got injured.
DiVincenzo (injured toe) was hitting three-pointers at a high clip while Randle (groin strain) was settling into more of a facilitator role on offense instead of someone looking to score first. That led to the Wolves having the fifth-best offensive efficiency in the NBA in January.
“There’s a lot of belief in this team internally,” coach Chris Finch said on Jan. 27. “We think that the best solutions for ourselves are internal. I’m sure they’re active in terms of being on the phones, taking or making some calls. But I don’t think there’s an urgency around anything right now. There’s probably more of an optimism about what we have here.”
Given that — plus their injury situation and Randle’s contract situation — it all points to the Wolves riding out the rest of the season with this roster, hoping they peak by April and make a run in the playoffs.
But this is an NBA world where Doncic and Davis just got traded. One phone call and a franchise’s future could get upended.
Chicago Bulls at Timberwolves
Wednesday, 7 p.m., Target Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network; 100.3 FM, iHeart app
Bulls update: The Bulls recently traded for Apple Valley’s Tre Jones in a three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine from Chicago to the Kings and De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs from Sacramento. The Bulls also acquired Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins in the deal but might not be done at the deadline ahead of Wednesday’s game. Coby White is averaging 18.4 points for Chicago this season and is averaging 18.3 points per game in his career against the Wolves, the third-highest amount of any team he faces.
Wolves update: The Wolves have lost two consecutive after going on a five-game win streak and coach Chris Finch said there is a renewed emphasis on being prepared for home games after the Wolves fell to 12-12 at Target Center. Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remain out. Anthony Edwards returned from a one-game absence because of an illness against Sacramento while Naz Reid played Monday despite a sprained finger.
Players know anything can happen after major deal shook the NBA over the weekend.