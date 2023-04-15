Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Timberwolves made the NBA playoffs by beating Oklahoma City on Friday night in a play-in tournament game, qualifying as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They'll face top-seeded Denver in a series that starts Sunday in Colorado. The Wolves' first home game will be Friday, a night when the Wild also plays in town in their first-round playoff series against Dallas. That Twin Cities playoff doubleheader also takes place on Sunday.

Here is the first-round schedule for the Wolves:

(8) TIMBERWOLVES vs. (1) DENVER

Best-of-seven series

Sunday: at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT and BSN

Wednesday: at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT and BSN

Friday: at Target Center, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and BSN

Sunday: at Target Center, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25: if necessary, at Denver, TBD

Thursday, April 27: if necessary, at Target Center, TBD

Saturday, April 29: if necessary, at Denver, TBD