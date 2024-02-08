WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Pregame reading: Timberwolves trade Brown Jr., Milton and draft pick for Pistons point guard Morris

Opening bell: The inconsistent Timberwolves have blown late leads in each of their past seven losses. Perhaps they could use the All-Star break, but they still have four games left before that happens. This will be their first meeting against Milwaukee, who already underwent a head coaching change this season from Adrian Griffin to Doc Rivers.

Watch him: Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting together another MVP-type season, averaging 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The 6-11 forward is shooting a career-best 61% from the field. His previous high was 58%.

Injuries: The Wolves don't have any regular contributors on the injury report. For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis), F Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain), C Brook Lopez (personal reasons) and G Cameron Payne (left knee hyperextension) are listed as probable; G Damian Lillard is questionable (left ankle sprain); F Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is out.

Forecast: Lillard's availability hovers over this matchup and becomes more winnable for the Wolves if he's out. If he plays, the Bucks are still susceptible on defense, ranking 19th in defensive efficiency. The Wolves will need to maintain focus for 48 minutes, though, if they want to beat one of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

. . .

