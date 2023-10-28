Wolves vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. Saturday, Target Center

TV; Radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Facts and stats: Click here.

Today's line: Wolves by 3.5

Pregame reading: Why one statistic was important for Anthony Edwards in the season opener.

For the fans: Saturday marks the home opener, and there are some new concession options debuting at Target Center this season.

Opening bell: The Wolves' offense tripped out of the gates in a season-opening loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. They shot just 34% and their poor shot selection contributed to 34 fast-break points for Toronto. Their half-court defense looked solid, but questions about their offense remain. Miami will put it to the test. The Heat, who played Friday, had the ninth-best defensive rating last season and will make the Wolves work. Because of the back-to-back, it's unknown whether Jimmy Butler will play Saturday or opt for a rest day.

Injuries: Wolves forwards Jaden McDaniels (left calf injury), who missed the season opener, continues to do work at Wolves practice but is listed as doubtful for Saturday. Josh Richardson was out for the Heat in Friday's game because of right foot discomfort.

Watch him: Each season, Bam Adebayo has increased his scoring output and has become one of the best centers in the league. He averaged 20.4 points a season ago and scored 22 in Miami's opener Wednesday. It will be interesting to track just how Miami chooses to guard Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Adebayo has the ability to put the defensive clamps on whoever he will guard.

Forecast: Expect a close game, whether Butler plays or not, in an amped-up home environment. This is not the team for the Wolves to face if they need to get their offense right, but the Wolves also tended to thrive a season ago when playing better opponents. Perhaps they will turn up the intensity for this one. If they can get back to the ball movement they had in the preseason, they can win. If not, Miami is too good and will take advantage of their mistakes.

