Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

Friday, 7 p.m., FedEx Forum

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: They picked up G Mike Conley from Utah in a trade, but it's unclear if he will play. He spent his first 12 seasons with the Grizzlies. ... The Wolves (30-28) are eighth in the West. ... C Rudy Gobert (groin) and F Kyle Anderson (back) are questionable and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out.

Grizzlies update: Memphis (33-21) is second in the Western Conference and has the NBA's second best defensive rating. ... C Steven Adams (knee) is out. ... All-Star G Ja Morant averages 27.4 points and 8.3 assists per game. ... The Grizzlies, who won a first-round playoff series against the Wolves last season, have lost two of three meetings this season.