ATLANTA – Before Monday’s game in Atlanta, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said his team’s offense was “going through it” after two rough outings at home. The Wolves’ first quarter backed that up as they fell behind Atlanta by 19.
Timberwolves fall to Hawks 117-104 for third loss in a row
After leading for parts of the second and third quarters, the Wolves fell behind and never recovered.
They got it together for the middle quarters before their shooting dried up again in the fourth quarter of a 117-104 loss to the Hawks.
The Wolves began the fourth 1-for-8 and fell behind by double digits again for the first time since the first after leading for parts of the second and third quarters. Atlanta opened the fourth on a 21-9 run and only grew the lead from there.
Trae Young finished with 29 points and seven assists for Atlanta while Dyson Daniels had 10 points and eight steals.
Naz Reid overcame a turned ankle in the first half to score 23 for the Wolves. Julius Randle had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while Anthony Edwards had 16 points on 7-for-20 shooting. The Wolves shot just 43% for the game.
How it happened
The Wolves needed some positive mojo after two losses at home had the fanbase teetering, and they didn’t get any out of the gate Monday. Julius Randle began the game 0-for-5 while Edwards was 3-for-9. The Wolves fell behind 27-9 and finished the first quarter trailing behind 35-19.
The Wolves made a run as the teams got into their benches in the second quarter. The Wolves took advantage of the minutes Young sat and went on a 21-5 run. Naz Reid had nine points, Randle and Donte DiVincenzo each hit a pair of threes as the Wolves pulled within 40-37.
The bench led them back and the starting unit gave them a 55-52 lead at the half. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Reid each had 11 first-half points, but Reid had to leave the game in the second quarter after appearing to injure an ankle. He returned in the third quarter.
The Wolves held Atlanta to 17 points in the second and shot 44% from three-point range for the half. The Wolves didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half of a game for the first time since 2006.
Neither team sprinted ahead of the other in the third, but it was notable that coach Chris Finch went back to Josh Minott as the ninth man in the rotation after Minott had a good stint in the first half. Minott played 11 minutes and finished with four points, four rebounds and three assists as the Wolves led 85-82 after three. But it just got worse from there.
Surprise guest for Ant
Ben Edwards, the grandfather of Anthony Edwards, was in attendance for Monday’s game. It was the first time Ben, 82, attended one of his grandson’s games since Anthony was in high school. His arrival was kept a surprise from Edwards until pregame warmups, when Edwards ran over with a big smile to his greet him.
Player of the game
Daniels did a great job limiting Edwards and had a season-high in steals to show for it.
Stat of the game
50 Hawks three-point percentage. The Wolves shot 43% from the floor.
