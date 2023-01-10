Wolves gameday

6 p.m. Wednesday at Detroit; BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: They enter Wednesday on a four-game win streak. Their last loss came at home to Detroit on Dec. 31, which was the final loss of a six-game losing streak and prompted a team meeting after the game. Over their four-game win streak, the Wolves have the fifth-best offensive efficiency in the league and the seventh-best defensive efficiency. Their 52% field-goal percentage in the last three games ranks third.

Pistons update: They played Tuesday in Philadelphia and are 2-7 when playing with zero days rest. Bojan Bogdanovic was out for Tuesday's game because of right calf soreness. He had 28 points in the Pistons' last win over the Wolves. ... Center Marvin Bagley had 18 points in the last matchup, but Bagley will be out Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair an injured hand. Bagley is set to miss up to six weeks.