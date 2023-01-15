Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Dane Moore's NBA Podcast to talk about the team's recent win over Cleveland. The Wolves have won six out of seven.
Hine and Moore talk about whether the team can sustain the kind of defensive effort it had in Saturday's win about also discuss Anthony Edwards' play since Karl-Anthony Towns has been out because of a right calf injury.
Gophers
Gophers women get scorched from long range, fall to No. 24 Illinois
Despite 24 points and 14 rebounds from Rose Micheaux, the Gophers couldn't stop the Illini's three-point shooters in the first half in a 70-57 loss at Williams Arena.
Sports
USC uses defense to upset No. 2 Stanford 55-46
Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford.
Sports
Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors
Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday
Sports
Ravens' Jackson inactive vs. Bengals; backup Huntley active
As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury.
Lynx
Augustus is first female athlete with statue on LSU campus
Former Lynx star Seimone Augustus became LSU's first female student-athlete to be immortalized with a statue on campus Sunday.