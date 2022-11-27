Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Player of the game

Stephen Curry, Golden State

The Warriors guard scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

By the numbers

47 Golden State's points in the first quarter, the most by a Wolves opponent this season. The previous high was 41 by San Antonio in the third quarter Oct. 26.

53-38 Golden State's edge in bench scoring.

42.6 Warriors' percentage on three-point shots; they sank 19 of 46.