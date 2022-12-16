Timberwolves at Oklahoma City
Friday, 7 p.m., Paycom Center
TV: BSN
Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: The Wolves have lost their past three on a five-game road trip that ends in Oklahoma City. ... C Rudy Gobert (ankle) and G D'Angelo Russell (knee) are questionable. G Jordan McLaughlin, F Taurean Prince and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. ... The Wolves are 16-48 all time vs. the Thunder on the road. ... OKC is 11-17 and led by G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 31 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Thunder beat the Wolves 135-128 in their last meeting, Dec. 3 at Target Center.
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
James scores 19 for No. 8 NC State women in rout of Davidson
Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as No. 8 North Carolina State ran away from Davidson for an 81-47 victory on Thursday night.
Colleges
Reusse: Can a football division survive on the Dakotas, Montana?
The FCS level of college football is getting thin — no disrespect meant for the powers in the Dakotas and Montana.
Randball
Report: Beverley has a 'desire to return' to Timberwolves
The nugget in a recent Yahoo sports report is at least an intriguing bit of information for the struggling Wolves, who could perhaps use a jolt of Pat Bev energy.
Wolves
Timberwolves' five-game road trip ends in Oklahoma City
The Wolves are injured and struggling as they meet the Thunder at Paycom Center.
Vikings
Hunter among five Vikings players listed as questionable for Saturday
Linebacker Danielle Hunter, along with nose tackle Harrison Phillips and three other key players, are all expected to play vs. the Colts.