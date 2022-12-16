Timberwolves at Oklahoma City

Friday, 7 p.m., Paycom Center

TV: BSN

Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Wolves have lost their past three on a five-game road trip that ends in Oklahoma City. ... C Rudy Gobert (ankle) and G D'Angelo Russell (knee) are questionable. G Jordan McLaughlin, F Taurean Prince and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. ... The Wolves are 16-48 all time vs. the Thunder on the road. ... OKC is 11-17 and led by G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 31 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Thunder beat the Wolves 135-128 in their last meeting, Dec. 3 at Target Center.