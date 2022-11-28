More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Tyson Walker helps No. 12 Michigan State top Portland 88-87
Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.
Sports
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Canucks beat Sharks 4-3
Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 1:12 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.
Sports
Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win
Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Wild
Kaprizov extends point streak in Wild's 4-3 victory over Arizona
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to a career-long nine games.
Sports
Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on Grayson Allen's sizzling start to beat Dallas 124-115 on Sunday, handing the Mavericks their fourth straight loss.