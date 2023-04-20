GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jamal Murray, Denver
He scored 40 points on 13-for-22 shooting, the fifth time in his career he has scored 40 in a playoff game (he has four in the regular season).
BY THE NUMBERS
41 Points for Anthony Edwards, a Wolves playoff record. At 21 years, 258 days, he is the youngest player in NBA history with at least 40 points and five three-pointers in a playoff game.
5 Career 40-point playoff games for Murray, passing Alex English for most in Nuggets history. He has only four career 40-point games in the regular season.
40 Wolves points in the third quarter, giving them a two-point lead after they trailed by 21 in the first half.
Wolves dig hole, climb out and finally fall against Nuggets
The Wolves used a 40-point third quarter to resurrect their chances, but Denver stabilized in time to win 122-113 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.