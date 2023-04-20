Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jamal Murray, Denver

He scored 40 points on 13-for-22 shooting, the fifth time in his career he has scored 40 in a playoff game (he has four in the regular season).

BY THE NUMBERS

41 Points for Anthony Edwards, a Wolves playoff record. At 21 years, 258 days, he is the youngest player in NBA history with at least 40 points and five three-pointers in a playoff game.

5 Career 40-point playoff games for Murray, passing Alex English for most in Nuggets history. He has only four career 40-point games in the regular season.

40 Wolves points in the third quarter, giving them a two-point lead after they trailed by 21 in the first half.