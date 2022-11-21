The Timberwolves drew up an impromptu play Monday, and it came long before the game.

The team had expected to debut its new City Edition Court for its 7 p.m. game with Miami at Target Center.

But, according to Ryan Tanke, chief operating officer of the Timberwolves and Lynx, the new court was found to have an imperfection. So the team had to pivot to the team's core court, which was wheeled into the arena in pieces for re-assembly around 2 p.m.

The court will be installed in plenty of time to play tonight's 7 p.m. game.

But, prior to that, the Target Center floor was bare concrete, with the assembly crew waiting to begin its work.

The Wolves have won three in a row coming into the game. Former Wolves guard Jimmy Butler won't play for Miami as he deals with a knee injury.