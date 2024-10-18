NBA followers have taken an interest in the Wolves, and Anthony Edwards’ rise to stardom is a good reason why. Edwards spent the offseason helping Team USA win an Olympic gold medal. And he listened and learned as James, Steph Curry and other future Hall of Famers offered advice. It undoubtedly will help a still-developing Edwards raise his game even further, which is scary when you think about it. Following the trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, it’s Ant’s team for sure now.