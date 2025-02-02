Wolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is out ill for tonight’s game against Washington with a bug that’s going around the team.
Anthony Edwards will miss Timberwolves game Saturday vs. Wizards because of illness
Julius Randle remains out because of a groin injury that will cost him “more than a few days,” but Mike Conley is back.
Out, too, is forward Julius Randle, with a groin injury that coach Chris Finch before the game will keep Randle out “for more than a few days.”
Veteran point guard Mike Conley (thumb) is back after missing Thursday’s game in Utah for a Wolves team seeking its sixth consecutive victory, against the 6-41 and worst-in-the-league Wizards, who have lost 16 consecutive games.
Naz Reid goes into the starting lineup with Randle out.
Expect rookie Rob Dillingham to play more with Edwards out. The Wolves’ depth with Jaylen Clark and Luka Garza should help, too. Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. is available as well, back from a right foot sprain that sidelined him Jan. 13.
With Edwards and Randle out, Finch said he’ll rely on others more.
“We’re going to lean on people,” Finch said. “We’ll lean heavily on Mike Conley, for sure. I have zero problem calling Luka’s number, Naz’s number. We’ll probably put the ball in Jaden’s [McDaniels] hands more.”
Julius Randle remains out because of a groin injury that will cost him “more than a few days,” but Mike Conley is back.