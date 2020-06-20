The spotlight will be on Minnesota athletes past and present when the 28th ESPY Awards air at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Maya Moore of the Lynx, Nelson Cruz of the Twins and Kevin Love, formerly of the Timberwolves, are among the finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The other finalists are twins Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots and WWE star Titus O’Neil.

Love, who now plays in Cleveland, has become a spokesman for mental health and wellness. It was already announced that he will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Moore has taken time away from the Lynx to work for social justice issues, and Cruz has been involved in humanitarian efforts in his native Dominican Republic.

This year’s Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will go to Taquarius Wair, who played football at Minneapolis North High and is now a running back for Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minn.

The ESPYs are going remote for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year the focus will be on “heroism and humanitarian aid.”

There will be three hosts: NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA star Sue Bird.

