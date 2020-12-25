We checked the Internet for holiday greetings from Minnesota teams and athletes, in case you needed to take a break from the holiday mayhem or wanted to check out a new Christmas device ... or just wanted to see some fun stuff.
Enjoy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Broussard, Jefferson headline AP All-Pac-12 football team
Colorado's Jarek Broussard ran for 301 yards in one game and averaged more than six yards per carry. Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson averaged more than 145 yards per game and scored seven touchdowns.
Sports
Jets make $1 million donation among 4 organizations
The New York Jets made a $1 million donation to four organizations as part of the team's social justice, inclusion and diversity efforts.
Vikings
Jefferson brings the swagger to Rookie of the Year competition
When asked to name the league's best receiver, Justin Jefferson's smile comes alive as he leans forward and proclaims, "Me! Me! I got to go with me!"
Sports
Amid anguish of pandemic, sports offered memorable moments
Sarah Fuller was a goalie on the Vanderbilt women's soccer team when a chance at history tapped her on the shoulder.
Sports
MLS scoring king Chris Wondolowski staying with Earthquakes
Chris Wondolowski, Major League Soccer's career scoring leader, signed one-year contract to remain with the San Jose Earthquakes.