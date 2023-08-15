Tax rebates of $260 for individuals and more for couples and families will start arriving in eligible Minnesotans' bank accounts or by mail this week.

Legislators passed the one-time rebate checks last session as part of a broader $3 billion tax package that also increased some taxes. Gov. Tim Walz will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce the rebates as families prepare for kids to head back to school.

More than 2 million payments will be sent out this week through September.

Individuals with a gross adjusted income of up to $75,000 in 2021 are eligible for $260, while married filers with an income of up to $150,000 could get double that amount. Families can get an additional rebate check for up to three dependents, for a maximum of $1,300.

Minnesotans don't need to apply for the rebates, which the department determined based on income tax filings for calendar year 2021. Residents had to live in Minnesota for part or all of 2021 to be eligible.

Recipients who have up-to-date banking information with the state should receive their rebate automatically in their bank account. If the state doesn't have banking information, officials will send a paper check to the address listed on their 2021 tax return.

