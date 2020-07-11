MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota reported the highest daily COVID-19 case count since May on Saturday as 806 people were confirmed to have the virus.
The state has been conducting many more daily tests since May. About 5% of the 16,087 tests reported Saturday were positive.
Health officials also reported four more deaths of residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities. Three were in their 90s, while the other person was in the 80s age range.
The state has recorded 41,571 cases of COVID-19. Nearly 86% of those have recovered, but 1,499 people have died. Most of the deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
