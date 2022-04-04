Washington Wizards (34-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves have gone 25-13 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 115.8 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Wizards are 13-25 on the road. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 115-107 on Dec. 2. Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points to help lead the Wizards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 124.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Patrick Beverley: out (ankle).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.