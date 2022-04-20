Vancouver Canucks (38-28-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (48-21-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Vancouver aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 25-16-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 43.

The Canucks are 11-5-6 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver ranks 23rd in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on March 24, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 94 total points for the Wild, 43 goals and 51 assists. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 93 points, scoring 30 goals and collecting 63 assists. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: Alex Chiasson: out (illness), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.