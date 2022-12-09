Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -2; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference action.

The Jazz are 3-2 in division games. Utah is ninth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 115.8 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 6-8 in conference play. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 8.1.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Timberwolves 132-126 in overtime in their last meeting on Oct. 22. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 29 points, and Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Gobert is averaging 13.3 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Simone Fontecchio: day to day (ankle), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Mike Conley: day to day (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.