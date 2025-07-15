Minnesota takes on Phoenix, seeks 20th win of season

Phoenix Mercury (15-6, 9-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (19-4, 13-2 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury.
The Lynx have gone 13-2 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota averages 23.7 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Courtney Williams with 6.0.
The Mercury are 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.8% from downtown. Sami Whitcomb leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.
Minnesota averages 84.9 points, 5.6 more per game than the 79.3 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 79-71 in the last matchup on July 9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.