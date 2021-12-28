New York Knicks (15-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves play New York.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-9 in home games. Minnesota is third in the NBA with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Knicks are 8-7 on the road. New York is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (reconditioning), D'Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (finger), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.