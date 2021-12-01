New Jersey Devils (9-7-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -194, Devils +158; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wild have gone 8-2-0 in home games. Minnesota has scored 81 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 12.

The Devils are 3-3-2 on the road. New Jersey averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

Minnesota defeated New Jersey 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 25 points, scoring seven goals and adding 18 assists. Hartman has 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with 18 points, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists. Jesper Bratt has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (hand).

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.