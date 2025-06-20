Minnesota takes on Los Angeles following Williams' 20-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (4-9, 3-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (11-1, 10-1 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Courtney Williams scored 20 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 76-62 win against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Lynx's record in Western Conference play is 10-1. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.6.
The Sparks have gone 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles allows 86.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.
Minnesota's average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won 101-78 in the last meeting on June 14. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 32 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 20 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Lynx. Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.