Minnesota takes on Denver in conference matchup

Denver Nuggets (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 6:04AM

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Minnesota and Denver square off.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 32.3 bench points last season.

Denver finished 57-25 overall, 10-6 in Northwest Division games and 24-17 on the road a season ago. The Nuggets gave up 109.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

