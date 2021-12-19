Minnesota Wild (19-8-2, first in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (14-12-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup against Dallas after losing three games in a row.

The Stars are 8-8-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.7 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson averaging 0.6.

The Wild are 5-2-0 against opponents from the Central. Minnesota ranks second in the league recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Minnesota won 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 26 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists. Robertson has 12 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 22 total assists and has 33 points. Ryan Hartman has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Tanner Kero: day to day (upper body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.