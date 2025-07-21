Minnesota takes on Chicago, aims for 5th straight home win

Chicago Sky (7-15, 1-9 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (20-4, 14-2 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -13; over/under is 163.5
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lynx face Chicago Sky.
The Lynx have gone 12-0 at home. Minnesota ranks fourth in the WNBA averaging 9.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.1% from deep. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.
The Sky are 3-9 in road games. Chicago has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.
Minnesota is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.
The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won 91-78 in the last meeting on July 15. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 29 points, and Angel Reese led the Sky with 22 points.